Many N.C. college students qualify for COVID-19 shot April 7

A healthcare worker prepares to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Since North Carolina began administering the vaccine in December, more than 1 million people have gotten their first doses. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. — A large share of North Carolina college students will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 7. 

State health officials say those living in fraternity or sorority houses, dorms or apartments will qualify for a shot because they live in a congregate setting.

The state Department of Health and Human Services earlier this year removed college students as a priority group. 

Education leaders are now working to communicate the latest guidance to colleges to let them know many students will soon qualify for a vaccine.

   

