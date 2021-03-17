Many N.C. college students qualify for COVID-19 shot April 7

State health officials say those living in fraternity or sorority houses, dorms or apartments will qualify for a shot because they live in a congregate setting.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A large share of North Carolina college students will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 7.

State health officials say those living in fraternity or sorority houses, dorms or apartments will qualify for a shot because they live in a congregate setting.

The state Department of Health and Human Services earlier this year removed college students as a priority group.