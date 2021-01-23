Peninsula cities choose three mass COVID-19 vaccination sites for upcoming distribution

Vaccine clinics will start setting up shop in the Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center, Hampton Roads Convention Center and Christopher Newport University.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Representatives from a coalition of Peninsula cities announced Friday that they'd be setting up three mass-vaccination sites for COVID-19 shots.

Williamsburg, James City County, York County, Poquoson, Newport News and Hampton were looking for locations where many people could come to get vaccinated every day, once they have enough shots for the general public.

These sites will soon be set up to share more than 1,000 doses of the vaccine every day:

Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center – Williamsburg and James City County

Hampton Roads Convention Center – Hampton and Poquoson

Christopher Newport University – Newport News and York County (NOTE: This location is a temporary site for vaccinating public service essential personnel; officials are evaluating additional sites for public vaccination.)

Friday, the sites were only equipped to vaccinate teachers, essential local government personnel, court, and jail staff. Sentara Healthcare shared the vaccines needed for that effort.

"These clinics are not yet open to the public and cannot provide a vaccine to you," wrote a spokesperson. "Please allow the workers at these sites to work without interruption. We will announce details when the sites open for public vaccination."

The release said setting up these vaccination sites was a step in the right direction, for getting the shots out to everyone.