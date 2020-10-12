When will Virginia see the Pfizer vaccine? VHHA officials say it should come next week

Thursday, a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer's vaccine. Virginia hospitals have a plan for its distribution.

NORFOLK, Va. — A COVID-19 vaccine is possibly just days away from arriving in Virginia and North Carolina.

Now, pending FDA approval, we could see shipments to Hampton Roads hospitals next week.

Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association spokesperson Julian Walker said healthcare workers and long-term care residents are first priority, this phase.

Whenever, the next distribution phase begins, essential workers like first responders will be next.

“Virginia is expected to receive an allocation, somewhere in the neighborhood of 480,000 doses,” Walker said.

Walker said the initial 480,000 for healthcare workers won’t come all at once.

A first shipment wave would have about 72,000 Pfizer vaccine doses. It will go to identified hospitals with deep freezer storage. Sentara Healthcare said they are getting doses, and Norfolk General will store them.

A Bon Secours spokesperson told us they were receiving doses, too.

“They would subsequently distribute or redeploy to other facilities within their network,” Walker said.

He said vaccine distribution will take time.

“They are kept at ultra-cold temperatures, they have to be thawed, then they have to be mixed with a solution before administration,” Walker said.

He expects vaccinating healthcare workers could take several weeks.

“The hope would be for the December, January time frame we would be able to make a significant dent in vaccinating,” Walker said.

He said most people won’t see a vaccine for a few months and urges people to stay safe.