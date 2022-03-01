Virginia Beach to offer free COVID-19 tests at Kingdom Cathedral event

People who want to get tested are recommended to pre-register. The clinic will be at Kingdom Cathedral on Stoneshore Road from 3-6 p.m.

The Virginia Beach Health Department is offering a free COVID-19 testing clinic on Wednesday.

The clinic will be at Kingdom Cathedral on Stoneshore Road in the Oak Springs area of the city. It runs from 3-6 p.m., but you should plan to show up before 5:45 p.m.

You must wear a face mask to attend the testing clinic. Children 17 and younger have to be with a guardian.

The health department has 250 PCR tests, and they're accepting people who pre-register and walk-ins, but a spokesperson said if you want a shorter wait time, it's important to pre-register.

The tests are first-come first-serve.

If you want to pre-register, click here. The spokesperson asked that people choose January 5 as the date, fill out as much of the form as possible, and leave the payment type as "Client Billed." There won't be a charge to get a test.