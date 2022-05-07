Virginia Beach Public Health leaders encouraging vaccinations as COVID cases rise

The Public Health Department said there is still interest in the vaccine, although it's not as high as when the vaccine first rolled out.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country, health leaders in Virginia Beach are stressing the importance of getting vaccinated or boosted.



The latest data from the Virginia Department of Health shows cases are slowly increasing. Friday, state health leaders reported more than 2,600 new infections.

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health Nurse Manager Laurie Shaw said we need to continue to remember to take precautions.

“We’re definitely seeing the cases going up, but that’s also because we’re relaxed,” Shaw said. “We’re not wearing masks, we’re going to events, we had spring break, we had different celebrations that are going on- getting ready for graduations.”

But Shaw added that we have turned a corner in the pandemic, and this increase in cases could be the new normal.

“Think of it like the flu. What do we do every year for the flu? We prepare,” Shaw said. “We know we need to get the shot for the flu- and that’s the thing: the boosting and the vaccinations are the two key areas.”

The Department hosted a vaccine clinic Saturday at Kingdom Cathedral in Virginia Beach’s Oak Springs neighborhood. Shaw said it’s something they do on the first Saturday of every month.

“We’re here once and month, and we probably see between 50 and 60 people that come through,” Shaw said.

“We actually had someone come in today to get their very first vaccine. So they’re out there. Military Circle is still doing about 400 a week.”

Health experts agree - Getting boosted or vaccinated, if you haven’t already, is still the best way to prevent severe cases of the illness and death.