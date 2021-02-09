Virginia health care groups are sounding the alarm on COVID-19. Here's what they said.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association said vaccines are crucial to protect people as the Delta variant drives new infections and hospitalizations.

Author's note: The video above is on file from Sept. 2, 2021.

As COVID-19 cases continue to jump again, nearly three dozen Virginia health care groups are sounding the alarm and urging people to get vaccinated.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association said COVID-19 vaccines are crucial to protect people as the Delta variant drives new infections and hospitalizations statewide.

The groups collectively represent hundreds of thousands of health care professionals in Virginia. In their joint statement, they outlined the state of the pandemic in the Commonwealth. Here's what they had to say:

After a decline, COVID-19 is on an upswing

As COVID-19 vaccines became widely available earlier this year, both newly reported cases and hospitalizations in Virginia dipped between late April and mid-July. That's according to data from the state's Department of Health.

Since mid-July, however, the state has seen a sharp rise in new cases and hospitalizations for the virus. On July 1, the seven-day moving average of new cases was 193. On Sept. 1, it was 3,003.

Right now, there are 2,176 people being treated in hospitals for the virus. Mid-February was the last time hospitalizations were this high. The groups say a fall surge is looming.

Vaccines can slow the spread and save lives

As more hospital beds get filled, the health care groups said getting a COVID-19 can protect you and slow the spread of the virus to others. They stressed that vaccines are free-of-cost and highly effective.

According to the state's Department of Health, nearly 65% of Virginia's population has at least one dose of the vaccine, while 57.5% is fully vaccinated. Also, just 0.4% of Virginians who are fully vaccinated have been infected with the virus.

The groups also said that getting vaccinated will honor the health care workers in Virginia who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Where to get vaccinated

If you're looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19, information about appointments and locations can be found at vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccines.gov.

