Walgreens and other grocery stores set to get COVID-19 vaccines next week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The state of Virginia is still working on when the COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available at local Walgreens pharmacies.
Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Doctor Danny Avula said they're still working on determining when things will kick-off.
“Probably early next week we’ll have more information on what those locations are, what the numbers look like and how they integrate in our state process," said Avula.
Walgreens told 13News Now they're still figuring out how many doses are coming to Virginia and the Hampton Roads area.
Avula said a plan is in place to get Virginia vaccines and the federal government added 26,000 vaccine doses to be divided up with Walgreens and other grocery stores. This is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
“Walmart, Safeway, Giant, Food Lion, Martins and the network of independent pharmacies, Harris Teeter and Kroger as well," said Avula.
Walgreens has announced the additional states including Virginia are set to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 25.