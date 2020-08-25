EVMS recruiting patients with Alzheimer’s disease to join a research study

The study has to do with people who have the disease and are dealing with agitation. The study is free to enroll in.

NORFOLK, Va. — Eastern Virginia Medical School is recruiting patients with Alzheimer’s disease to join a research study of an experimental medication designed to treat agitation, which is a common symptom of the disease.

“The study includes clinic visits and telephone visits. Participants will be randomized to receive either the study medication which is Escitalopram or a placebo which is an inactive ingredient or substance, explained Dr. Hamid Okhravi.

Dr. Okhravi is leading the EVMS clinical trial. The study is funded by the National Institute on Aging. EVMS is one of 25 medical centers throughout the United States and Canada looking for people to participate in the study.

“Based on studies, 4/5, up to 4/5 patients who develop Alzheimer’s disease have issues with agitation and aggression,” he explained.

Okhravi said he’s looking for about 30 people to take part in the research, but the person should already have an Alzheimer’s diagnosis and experience frequent episodes of agitation or aggression.

“The hope that we have is to be able to show both the effectiveness and safety of this medication so finally we will have an FDA approved medication,” Okhravi explained.

The study also includes counseling and support for the caregiver. Sharon Coronado said she enjoyed that part as her dad took part in the research.

She said, “I really appreciated the opportunities that I had to meet other caregivers in situations similar to mine and just getting a reminder of a reality of the situation. The fact that we all kind of go through this, and it was refreshing to know that it wasn’t just me.”

She said Dr. Okhravi diagnosed her 81-year-old dad with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017. She moved him from overseas to help with his care.

Coronado said, “I’m his personal assistant and so I kind of help him to understand what his schedule is for the day, I try to remind him how to dress appropriately for the situation.”

Last fall, she enrolled him in a study with Dr. Okhravi and said it was successful.

“I do believe the medications have been helpful and that, it’s benefited my dad and has not in any way interfered with his quality of life,” she said.

If you would like more information about the study, click here.