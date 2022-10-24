VDH says flu season came early this year

The VDH said cases of flu and influenza-like illnesses are rising earlier than expected.

NORFOLK, Va. — Some doctors in the Commonwealth are concerned that this year's flu season could be worse than in previous years.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Health are encouraging everyone to get the flu vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s influenza-positive tests report from May to October 15 shows a steady increase in positive cases.

Many people are taking preventative measures and getting their flu shots early in Hampton Roads.

“To keep the kids healthy and myself. And I’m a nurse and my husband is a doctor and we don’t want to be sick this year," said Williamsburg resident Leanne Quinn.

On Monday, Quinn got her and her kids' flu shots at The Prescription Shoppe in Williamsburg.

“Our kids have always been healthy with the shot. We haven’t had any reactions. We’ve been able to stay flu-free," said Quinn.

Quinn is not alone in rolling up her sleeve.

“I would say it’s been almost maybe 3,000 flu shots... I literally just had to order about a thousand more doses," said Dr. Henry Ranger, owner of the Prescription Shoppe.

“The percent of patients seeking care right now at this point of the year is higher than it has been in the past five years," said VDH Epidemiologist Elena Diskin.

The latest VDH weekly "Influenza Activity Report" shows that the largest portion of patients seeking care for influenza-like illnesses is from zero to four years old.

“We’ve got a lot of pretty sick little kiddos with fevers of 102, very tired, coughing, horrible mucus," said Dr. Elizabeth Broderick, a pediatrician with the Children's Clinic.

Dr. Broderick said the symptoms of the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) came early this year.

“All of my viruses that I expect in December, January, February have just slammed into the community now," said Dr. Broderick.