NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Peninsula Health District and Hampton Health Department are offering free flu vaccinations Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

On Nov. 1, there will be a flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to noon at 606 Denbigh Boulevard, Suite 304 in Newport News.

A flu shot clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 will be at the Hampton Health Department at 3130 Victoria Boulevard.

Flu shots are first come, first serve — while supplies last. Ages 6 months and older.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC