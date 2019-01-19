NORFOLK, Va. — If your goal in 2019 is to be healthier, a local nutritionist and food blogger says it all starts from within.

And also eating real food.

“We need to be putting in real food, putting in things that are going to nourish the body, and we need to do it in a way that's going to be effective and work for us,” Amy Raines said.

Raines wrote a book “One-Pot Gluten Free Cooking” and said it’s a simple guide that features easy-to-make dishes.

Along with eating real food such as fresh vegetables, healthy proteins like chicken — Raines encourages people to look at labels and say no to anything you can’t pronounce.

The one thing Raine emphasizes: don’t overeat.

“1, being you’re really hungry, and 10, being you’re really full,” she said.

“You always want to stay between that 6 or 7.”

She recommends drinking more water to balance your appetite.

“If people don't love plain water, maybe throw in some fruit like strawberries or any berries with lemon,” Raines said.

She said simple changes in your eating habits can move you toward a better, healthier you.

