Presumed monkeypox cases in Virginia reaches 8

According to VDH, the newest cases are all men, with three in northern Virginia, one in eastern Virginia and one in southwestern Virginia.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — On Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health announced that the total number of presumed monkeypox cases in Virginia has reached eight since May 2022.

According to VDH, the newest cases are all men, with three in northern Virginia, one in eastern Virginia and one in southwestern Virginia. The patients are currently in isolation.

Several countries, including the United States, are currently experiencing a monkeypox outbreak. Few hospitalizations and one death have been reported globally in this outbreak.

Monkeypox can be a serious viral illness, characterized by a specific type of rash. Rashes can begin on the genitals, perianal region, or oral cavity, which might be the first or only sign of illness. Some patients also have fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and/or swelling of the lymph nodes before developing a rash.