Norfolk nightclub hosting monkeypox vaccine clinic this weekend

The clinic will be held before The Wave opens on Saturday, August 27, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — There are now 284 cases of monkeypox in Virginia, according to the most recent numbers from the Virginia Department of Health.

While most of these cases are in northern Virginia, there are 48 in the "eastern region," which includes Hampton Roads.

To get ahead of the virus, the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is holding a monkeypox vaccine clinic at a nightclub in Norfolk.

The clinic will be at The Wave on West 41st Street and Colley Avenue, before the nightclub opens. Health leaders and The Wave’s owners worked together to turn it into a free monkeypox vaccine clinic for the community.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are almost 6,000 Virginians who have received their first shot of the two-dose vaccine. Saturday’s clinic will have the inventory to deliver 300 shots within the three hours the clinic is open.

These are appointment-filled slots and The Wave’s owners say people shouldn’t just show up without an appointment. But there could be an opportunity to get a vaccine if there are any extra doses left over.

The clinic runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, August 27. The nightclub's owners say there are plans for a follow-up clinic in September.