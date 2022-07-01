x
Youngkin announces his pick for Virginia health secretary

John Littel recently served as the president of Magellan of Virginia, which administers behavioral health services for Virginia Medicaid enrollees.

RICHMOND, Va. — Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has announced his pick for Virginia’s next secretary of health and human resources, a role that will involve helping oversee COVID-19 pandemic-related public policy.

The Youngkin transition team announced Monday that John Littel has been tapped for the role.

Littel recently served as the president of Magellan of Virginia, which administers behavioral health services for Virginia Medicaid enrollees. He's also worked at the federal and state government level, including as Virginia’s deputy secretary of health and human resources.

Youngkin's cabinet picks are subject to legislative approval.

