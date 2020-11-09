x
Annual Sept. 11 ceremony in Arlington to be held virtually

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County is conducting its annual Sept. 11 ceremony as a virtual event. 

The county is home to the Pentagon, where 19 years ago hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the west side of the building, killing 184 victims. 

A remembrance ceremony scheduled for Friday will be livestreamed on the county’s website to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic. 

The program begins at 9:30 a.m. with a presentation of colors by a county honor guard, followed by a wreath laying at the county government center. 

A moment of silence will be held at 9:37 a.m., the moment the plane struck the Pentagon. 

