History

Music and Memory: The whitewashing and redemption of jazz singer Claudia Thompson

For nearly 60 years, mysterious jazz singer Claudia Thompson was known by her one album, until a discovery pushed a new record label to rewrite the wrongs of history
Credit: Adrian Guerra (13News Now)
Claudia Thompson's identity remained a mystery for decades, until a search for the women photographed on a beach in the 1950s led to unlikely discoveries.

NORFOLK, Va. — For decades, mysterious singer Claudia Thompson was known by her lone jazz record, "Goodbye to Love," released in 1959.

The album cover featured a white woman in a dress, facing the ocean, on a California beach. Little else was known about Thompson.

That is -- until more than 50 years later, when a discovery of photo negatives in a Virginia thrift shop led to a viral social media post, and national search for the two women in the photos.

That search ended with Thompson's jazz album, and revelations about race, culture, music and memory.

