Music and Memory: The whitewashing and redemption of jazz singer Claudia Thompson

For nearly 60 years, mysterious jazz singer Claudia Thompson was known by her one album, until a discovery pushed a new record label to rewrite the wrongs of history

NORFOLK, Va. — For decades, mysterious singer Claudia Thompson was known by her lone jazz record, "Goodbye to Love," released in 1959.

The album cover featured a white woman in a dress, facing the ocean, on a California beach. Little else was known about Thompson.

That is -- until more than 50 years later, when a discovery of photo negatives in a Virginia thrift shop led to a viral social media post, and national search for the two women in the photos.

That search ended with Thompson's jazz album, and revelations about race, culture, music and memory.

Reporter Evan Watson will share this story on 13News Now at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 14.