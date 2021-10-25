13News Now Vault: Model shipbuilder Tom Tragle's lasting legacy

Years before Tom Tragle's legendary career in ship model building took off, he was a founding member of the Hampton Roads Ship Model Society.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The year was 1982 and we had just introduced our viewers to World War II veteran Tom Tragle.

The renowned model shipbuilder was commissioned by the Navy to create a replica of the Civil War ironclad, U.S.S. Monitor.

Tragle’s masterpieces would end up in museums all over the country, including the Smithsonian. But years before his legendary career in the craft took off, Tragle was a founding member of the Hampton Roads Ship Model Society.

“He co-founded the club in 1967, which was the year I was born,” said Greg Harrington.

Harrington is the society Skipper, or President, today. While Tragle passed away in 1989, his legacy of precision and attention to detail remains alive at the Mariners’ Museum in Newport News. It’s where the Society meets every month, sharing and appreciating the craft together.