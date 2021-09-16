Virginia Beach woman trying to prove she's alive after IRS - once again - mistakenly marks her as dead

Eight years after the IRS mistakenly flagged Sally Parsons as "deceased," she says she's once again dead in the eyes of the federal government, causing her problems.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman is pleading for her life... or at least to be recognized among the living.

Eight years after the IRS mistakenly marked her as dead, Sally Parsons is finding herself once again needing to prove that she's alive.

Her saving grace is a 2013 apology letter from the IRS, which reads: "Our records incorrectly showed you as deceased. However, we have since found that you are alive."

In the last year, she tried to refinance her home but underwriters told her she was dead. She can't get rebates for the solar panels she installed on her house. She didn't receive any stimulus checks, and she paid her taxes but didn't receive any tax refund.