Former Virginia Governor Linwood Holton Jr. dead at 98

Holton is the father-in-law to current State Senator Tim Kaine.

VIRGINIA, USA — Former Virginia Governor Linwood Holton Jr. passed away Thursday morning at 98-years-old, his family announced.

Holton passed peacefully at his home which he shared with his wife in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

The 98-year-old was governor of Virginia from 1970 until 1974 and was also the United States Assistant Secretary of State from 1974 to 1975.

According to the National Governors Association, Holton fought during World War II and he was a captain with the U.S. Naval Reserve.

Holton was a grandad to 10 grandkids and "a great friend to so many."

In a statement, Holton's kids said he was known as a giant of civil rights and change.

"When others stood in the doorways of schools to block de-segregation, our Dad walked us (and bused us) to integrated schools to show the rest of the world the way of justice. When others balked at tearing down the barriers to employment and opportunities for all Americans, our Dad led the charge in hiring for the Governor’s office a staff that represented all Virginians."

To his kids, Holton was, "A Dad who always helped us see that every day is Opportunity Time – the chance to go make right in the world, for our families, our friends, and our communities."

Senator Kaine also released a statement following the announcement of Linwood's passing:

“I mourn the loss of my father-in-law Linwood Holton. He was more than a father-in-law — he was my friend and my public service role model. His courageous efforts to end racial discrimination in Virginia, born out of a deep religious conviction about the equality of all God’s children, made him a moral pillar for so many. Lin and Jinks have been the key inspiration for my wife Anne’s public service career."

Current Governor Ralph Northam said Holton changed what it means to serve as Governor of Virginia and said, "If you want to know what American strength looks like, look at the famous photographs of Governor Holton—smiling, as he walked his children to Richmond’s public schools during the tensest moments of deseg r egation."

In addition to his statement, Northam also announced all Virginia flags will be flown at half-staff in Governor Holton's honor for the next 30 days.