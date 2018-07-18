NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The story of Heaven Watkins is emotional and filled with disturbing details. It starts long before her death, long before her mother and her mother's boyfriend were accused of killing the 11-year-old girl.

“She was so sweet, just the sweetest,” said her aunt, Sheronda Orridge, as she remembered Heaven's bright smile, chattiness, and love of singing.

It was May 18 that Heaven died at her home in the 100 block of Balview Avenue. Norfolk police arrested her mother, Latoya Smith, and Smith's boyfriend, Demont Harris, and charged them with Heaven's murder.

Prosecutors said Harris beat Heaven so badly, her small intestine burst; she had more than a dozen old and new fractures. They maintained Smith did nothing to stop the abuse that the couple fed Heaven only bread and water days.

Orridge said there were warnings of trouble years ago.

13News Now traveled to Minnesota to meet with Heaven's relatives. It was in Saint Paul and Minneapolis that Heaven first had contact with Child Protective Services system.

“I know it might sound cliché, but I don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” Orridge stated. “Heaven's not here, but Heaven's not going to die in vain.”

Join us for 13News Now at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24 as we look into the family’s lengthy history with Child Protective Services and documented signs that Heaven could be in danger. Hear why the little girl’s aunt and grandmother believe the system failed to protect Heaven.

