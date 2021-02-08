Critical Race Theory: What's the truth and why are we talking about this now?

The "Critical Race Theory" debate spotlights how education drives dialogue about race and justice. 13News Now investigates the reality and misconceptions about CRT.

Education is at the heart of America’s discussions about race and justice. This summer, an intense public debate has focused on "Critical Race Theory" and its alleged place in public schools.

Despite pressing COVID-19 related concerns in bringing students back to school this fall, school divisions and lawmakers across the country are focused on addressing "CRT" in public education, even though it is not even taught in public classrooms.

So, how did an academic and legal theory created in the 1970s and 1980s morph into a catchall phrase at the center of America’s examination of systemic racism?

Part 1: What is Critical Race Theory and why is it being used as a political tool in Virginia and across the country?

At its core, Critical Race Theory is a concept that evaluates systems of racism in America, looks at how they’ve evolved and been perpetuated, and CRT challenges people to make change.

"They’re telling people a story as if this theory teaches hate, and that’s not what the theory does," said Dr. Narketta Sparkman-Key, Academic Affairs Director of Faculty Diversity and Retention at Old Dominion University.

The academic framework of Critical Race Theory - first coined by scholars in the 1970s - argues that White supremacy can be found in the law and legal systems.

Sparkman-Key and Dr. Shuntay Tarver are experts on Critical Race Theory and educational equity among faculty and staff members at ODU. From an academic perspective, widely-spread claims that CRT teaches White people to feel guilty are false.

"When, in actuality, it’s a tool for understanding: why can we see so many inequalities across systems?" said Tarver, an assistant professor of counseling and human services with expertise in cultural competence and educational equity.

Critical Race Theory is not taught in K-12 public schools. Instead, it is more suited for graduate school-level discussions.

Tarver said studying CRT can spark emotion, but recognizing how racism has endured throughout history is necessary to advance justice and equity.

“So the thing that makes it so controversial is the discomfort," she said. "If I’m in a privileged space I don’t have to feel discomfort, I can put in an executive order and ban the thing.”

President Donald Trump attempted to ban CRT and restrict diversity training on systemic racism with an Executive Order during his presidency. President Joe Biden then revoked the order on his Inauguration Day.

"It’s unfortunate they’re even honing in on something and distorting it like that," Sparkman-Key said.

In Hampton Roads, parents in Virginia Beach and Gloucester County have told school board members they should ban CRT in schools, even though school division leaders have said it's not part of the statewide curriculum.

Critics have argued that CRT "teaches racism and hate."

Conservative activists like Christopher Rufo have helped create backlash to Critical Race Theory.

Rufo posted in March that the goal of the movement is to “steadily drive up negative perceptions” about Critical Race Theory, “turn it toxic, and put various cultural insanities” under the "brand" name of CRT.

He said his goal is to have people “read something crazy” and “think critical race theory."

Rufo said he was inspired and influenced by former President Trump's executive order, and multiple conservative organizations offer playbooks on how to "fight" Critical Race Theory in schools.

In Virginia, CRT is part of a political strategy for Republicans.

Gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General candidate Jason Miyares both have targeted perceptions of Critical Race Theory to gain votes in the upcoming November election.

"On Day One, I will issue an order banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in our schools," Youngkin said in a "Restoring Excellence in Education" rally in July.

Youngkin called CRT a "cancel culture initiative."

Miyares told 13News Now: "Critical race theory is an extremist, left-wing perspective that the radical liberals in Richmond and Washington want to push on our children. It teaches kids that our country is inherently evil and racist. It teaches kids to hate their country. As a nation, we cannot survive if we raise a generation of kids to hate their country."

Ultimately, the debate over CRT has reached school boards across the country.

Sparkman-Key said it's damaging to see parents argue for bans on CRT and related diversity or equity discussions.

“It really sets us back, because it doesn’t allow us to really do the work we need to do to make this country more inclusive.”

Tarver said a theoretical example of the practice of CRT would encourage teachers to create a summer reading list that includes authors that represent the diversity of the student body.

"It would not challenge teachers to teach 6 or 7-year-olds that they would hate each other across racial lines. That’s disheartening and scary," Tarver said. "If you decontextualize it, and focus on the distorted notion that it teaches racism and hate, we will never have a common language in which we can train and educate our children to work together."

