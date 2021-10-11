25,000 tons of pandemic-related plastic waste have ended up in our oceans: Report

The study found over 70% of that pandemic plastic eventually washed up on our beaches.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plastic from the pandemic is adding to an already out-of-control problem.

Why is that? Let's connect the dots.

A new report in the scientific journal PNAS says 25,000 tons of pandemic-related plastic waste have ended up in our oceans. That's a big problem for our wildlife, as well as humans.

The study found over 70% of that pandemic plastic eventually washed up on our beaches.

So where is it all coming from?

Researchers say this goes far beyond your disposable face masks and shipping trash. Hospitals are by far the largest contributors, due to the massive amounts of PPE they need to use every single day.

And experts say a little more recycling isn't going to cut it. They say we need a new solution for how our health care facilities get rid of their waste. Because the need for masks, gowns and gloves isn't going away.

