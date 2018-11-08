EMPORIA, Va. (WVEC) — A 6-month-old boy died after being left in a hot car in Emporia, Virginia, on Friday, according to reports.

ABC-affiliate WRIC reports that the infant was not breathing when he was located in the car around 9:10 p.m. at a Domino's Pizza parking lot.

An Emporia police official said that the mother of the infant is an employee of Domino's Pizza, according to WRIC.

The 6-month old boy was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg where he was pronounced dead, WRIC said in its report.

A 17-month-old boy died in Goochland County on Wednesday after his father left him in a car seat in a hot SUV.

