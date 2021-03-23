Electric vehicle maker to build UPS delivery trucks at new Charlotte factory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, a global company that manufactures electric vehicles, announced it will build its second American microfactory in Charlotte producing electric delivery vans for couriers, such as UPS.
The factory is expected to create more than 250 new jobs and is expected to begin production by the third quarter of 2022. Arrival, founded in 2015, has its North America headquarters in Charlotte, and is accelerating the transition to zero-emission vehicles by creating products that are comparable in price with fossil fuel equivalents.
The new factory will be located in west Charlotte near Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Arrival is investing $41.2 million into the new facility, which is capable of producing up to 10,000 new vehicles a year. Last year, Arrival announced it would open a new factory in Rock Hill for the production of electric buses.
“Arrival is excited to expand its presence in Charlotte and we look forward to playing an even bigger role in contributing to the local community and bringing onboard the region’s local talent. Our newest Microfactory will be producing two different classes of EV Vans for our US customers, expanding the zero-emissions options for fleet operators and accelerating the mass adoption of electric vehicles. We are pleased to increase our investment as we extend our partnership with the City of Charlotte and believe we will continue to see strong demand for our vehicles as more operators transition to electric,” said Michael Ableson, CEO, Arrival Automotive. Many of the vehicles produced at the Charlotte Microfactory are expected to enter UPS’s North American fleet as part of its commitment to purchase up to 10,000 vehicles from Arrival in the US and Europe.
RELATED: 150 new jobs coming to Charlotte as Global Electric Vehicle company selects city for North American headquarters
In December, Arrival and the City of Charlotte unveiled a signed memorandum of understanding that demonstrates their shared vision, guiding principles, and goals to improve sustainability efforts and reduce greenhouse emissions. This MOU builds on the City of Charlotte’s Strategic Energy Action Plan that outlines strategies for clean energy focused on transportation, buildings, energy generation, and workforce development/equity.
“We are so excited to see that Arrival is already expanding in Charlotte. Their decision to locate their Microfactory in West Charlotte will have a major impact on our residents, bringing new, well-paying career opportunities to the neighborhood, in a high-tech environment that is rooted in sustainability,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “These are the jobs of the future and we couldn’t be happier they choose to bring these opportunities to our residents.”