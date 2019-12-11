WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Cranking up the heat feels great, but there are a few dangers to look out for during the cold months.

Cary Middlebrook, a Captain of Community Risk Reduction for the Williamsburg Fire Department said there are a few safety tips to keep in mind.

“The biggest danger to consider is always be cautious and mindful of heating sources and combustibles close to each other,” said Middlebrook. “A lot of accidental fires have been started from combustibles too close to a heating source.”

Middlebrooke said between now and February, the department receives an increased number of calls for fires and heater-related accidents.

Middlebrooke said residents should follow these safety tips:

Avoid plugging space heaters or temporary heating devices into power strips or extension cords, you should plug them directly into a power outlet.

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from any heat source (i.e. fireplaces, space heaters, radiators, or other heat sources).

Only plug one heat-producing appliance into an electrical outlet at a time.

Don’t use ovens as a means of temporary heating

Have a qualified professional clean and inspect your heating system, chimney, and vents every year.

Chuck Worley, the owner of Worley’s Home Services, said people who use gas to heat their homes should have their heating system checked before they begin using it each year.

“You wanna make sure those things are being inspected cause if you don’t, the heat exchangers in these furnaces get so hot that they crack. The problem with them cracking is you’re blowing air into the house that has carbon monoxide,” said Worley.

When this happens, it can lead to illness related to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a long list of safety tips to help you through the cold months.

