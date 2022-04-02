Historic WWII all-Black Women's Army Unit with local ties one step closer to receiving U.S. Congressional gold medal

Anita Fletcher always knew her mother Audrey Whitney as a strong woman, but it wasn't until the final years of Whitney's life that Fletcher discovered so much more.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Anita Fletcher lived in Portsmouth with her mother, Audrey Whitney. When Alzheimer's Disease took over Whitney's memory, it was up to Fletcher to remember them for her... including her time during World War II.

Leading up to the final years of Whitney's life, Fletcher said that's when she learned her mother was a First Class Officer in the now historic WWII 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

You may be asking yourself who was in this Army unit and what they did during the war. The unit consisted of 855 Black women who were tasked with clearing more than 17 million pieces of backlogged mail in Europe.

The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, which the people called the "Six-Triple-Eight," is responsible for single-handedly getting important pieces of communication to government officials, troops, and their families.

However, after these women came home to the United States, they were not recognized for their hard work or contributions to the war.

Now, decades later, they are finally getting recognition with a bill to honor the 855 women with the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal. So far, there are only six women known to still be alive. The rest would receive the honor posthumously.

Anita Fletcher found herself becoming a big part of this effort to get these women the Congressional Gold Medal.

But there are recent developments in the fight to get these women the rightful recognition decades in the making.