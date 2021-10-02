Wesleyan Wednesdays continue virtually, highlight Black History Month

Virginia Wesleyan tradition gets creative to bring Marlins together, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "In a diverse world, how do you have the dialogue that leads to healthy conversation and communities?"

For Virginia Wesleyan Professor of Religious Studies Craig Wansink, that dialogue began Wednesday's virtual presentation with Sojourner Truth, a former slave. Truth became a gifted orator, despite not being able to read.

"She renamed herself Sojourner Truth. She saw herself as a traveler to tell the truth about slavery. Her speeches very much advanced abolition and women's rights and temperance," Wansink said.

The observance and education continues with Elizabeth Cady Stanton, a white abolitionist who wrote "The Slaves Appeal" in 1860.

Wansink finished speaking to his virtual audience highlighting Emma Lazarus, whose observance of the Statue of Liberty defines America's aspiration to freedom. According to Wansink, many minorities in America saw the statue as mockery relative to the rampant discrimination that existed in the country. Lazarus' poem "The New Colossus" changed the way many view the now-revered symbol.

Wansink brought the presentation together, highlighting Truth, Stanton and Lazarus as the University uses its "Wesleyan Wednesdays" to celebrate Black History Month

"Each person has their own platform and how we use that platform is what matters," said Wansink, speaking from the most modern of said platforms: a Zoom call.

The series of events are typically held in person, connecting VWU graduates, students, educators, and friends. When the coronavirus pandemic threatened the tradition, the school innovated.

"It takes a lot of creativity to figure out how to do these events in a safe way," said Wesleyan graduate and Board of Trustees member Mavis McKenley, who was in the audience for Wednesday's presentation. "It's access, afforded more people to join in, access is one of the benefits of this new Zoom world we're living in."