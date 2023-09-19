Candidates for Virginia's 24th District face off in debate

Incumbent Senator Monty Mason is facing retired Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs to win the newly redrawn seat.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Tuesday night, the candidates in what is shaping up to be one of the tightest races in Virginia this fall faced off: Retired Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs and Senator Monty Mason.

The Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce hosted the two candidates who look to represent the state's redrawn 24th district, which includes York County, Poquoson, Williamsburg, parts of Newport News and James City County.

Mason, the Democratic candidate, and Diggs, the Republican candidate, both think they’re the best candidate to represent the district.

"You can count on me to do what I actually say. I will stay true to my word and fight for common sense conservative values," Diggs told the room of about 100 people.

"I'm proud of the work we've done here locally," said Mason. "I am actually an ideal person to give a toss up seat to. I am a moderate."

During the hour and a half debate, both men touched on public safety, taxes, women’s reproductive rights and education, particularly parental involvement in the classroom.

PUBLIC SAFETY AND GUNS

Diggs, Poquoson's Sheriff for 23 years, emphasized public safety as one of his number one priorities, saying it's about proper education and enforcing the laws already on the books.

"I’m gonna take my experience as sheriff to Richmond and convince people hey, we have to stop these soft on crime policies, we have to stop letting criminals go early, we have to hold criminals accountable," Diggs said. "People want to be safe in their homes, people want to be safe in their communities, they want their kids to be safe in schools."

Mason said he supports the right to own a gun, but there need to be safe guards like the background checks and red flag laws in place. He also touted a law passed shortly after the Richneck shooting that requires guns to be locked away safely at home.

"I believe in your right to own a gun, my family owns many guns. But, I also believe that if there’s a sign sitting there that says, 'hey, do you have a child in the house under 18?' If you do, your gun and your ammunition needs to be locked and safely stored," he said. "Do we know why kids shoot other kids and harm them? No. Again, there are a number of reasons. But one thing we can guarantee know is they had access to that gun."

ABORTION

Diggs said he stands with Governor Glenn Youngkin’s position to create a 15-week abortion limit.

"The limit of 15 weeks with exceptions for the terrible crimes of rape, incest and the life of the mother," Diggs said.

Mason said to leave the law in Virginia as is.

"The law today in the first two trimesters a woman makes her decision with her medical provider, period. We are not involved in that decision," Mason said.

EDUCATION

Education, particularly parental involvement in the classroom, is also a hot button issue this election cycle.

Mason said he supports parents' involvement in the classroom, to a point.

"Your right to determine if your child takes a class is on you. That is well within your bounds and rights. What is not, is telling the school or my child what they can and cannot read, telling the school what class they can and cannot offer," Mason said. "You can control your child’s ability to participate, but you cannot control the offering of the educational system and that is fair."

Diggs also said he supports parental involvement in the classroom.

"Parents should be able to opt out of certain subjects that are being taught in school that the parents think are better to be taught at home for a variety of reasons, for their own personal reasons," Diggs said.

TAXES

Throughout his campaign, Diggs has made his stance on taxes clear: he wants to cut them.

"People are fed up with high taxes. Especially when the gas tax was doubled," he said. "We need to cut the gas tax. Even though it's localities, we can help the localities with the grocery tax and we need to lower our income tax as well."

Though, when asked, he said there are certain circumstances where he said it would be necessary.

"I'm the anti-tax guy, but sometimes the reality is you do have to raise taxes should the economy get so bad," he said. "When things get that bad we really need to control spending, cut spending, but if we have to raise taxes to get certain services, I mean we do have to maintain our roads, we do have to have law enforcement services."

Mason said taxes are the reason the state is able to achieve certain projects.

"Everything that you've seen on the Virginia Peninsula, the widening of 64, the two new tunnels going to Norfolk. Those two new tunnels are a $3.8 million project. 92% of that is paid with the gas tax and the sales tax that we imposed on our region," said Mason.

He said he believes Virginia is moderately taxed.

"You obviously have to have revenues to provide infrastructure and sources, so the commercial that you see that I'm a tax and spend liberal, all of that is transportation money. All of that is our infrastructure. All of that is necessary to continue to grow and thrive."

MENTAL HEALTH

Both candidates agree we need to take a hard look at mental health resources in the state.

"Mental health services is one of the biggest broken systems there is in Virginia," he said. "There's not enough beds in the state and when there are beds, we have to go as far as Prince William County, we go out to Roanoke... this has been broken for a long time and as we experience more mental health problems, we should've been way prepared for this.

Digg points to Youngkin's "Right Help, Right Now" program which puts money into increasing bed space and transportation services.

Mason argues the problem isn't bed space, it's not having enough clinicians to monitor all the beds in the facilities.

"Mental health is a critical place," he said. "Riverside is opening an emergency psych department, we also have a crisis receiving center that our local community services board is adding."

According to Virginia Public Access Project, Diggs’ campaign has raised $1.3 million dollars, while Mason’s has raised just over $2 million.