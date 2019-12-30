NORFOLK, Virginia — A sinkhole opened up in Norfolk Monday morning, trapping a car and flooding a street in the Bay View community.

Norfolk dispatchers say the hole opened up on Fishermans Road and Quincy Street in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police are at the scene now and Public Utilities crews are on the way there.

Officials haven't given us many details at this point about what exactly caused the sinkhole and or how long it might take to cap the main causing the flooding.

The driver of the car that was stuck in the sinkhole was able to escape safely.

This is a developing story.