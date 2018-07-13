Norfolk — NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A car smashed into a building on Grandy Street in Norfolk on Wednesday, and it's not the first time the store has been hit.

Inside M & G Sales, the Army-Navy Surplus Store, owner Larry Friedman sells all things military. However, ironically, it’s outside the store that feels like a war zone.

“I’m looking over my shoulder right now. I could be in danger at any moment,” said Friedman.

A corner of the building is being held up by 2 by 4s because a vehicle slammed into it in October and another time in March.

According to Friedman, this has been going on for years.

“They usually end up there on the sidewalk, in the tree, in the building, fortunately, no pedestrians have been hit yet, including myself,” said Friedman.

A large blue tarp is now being used to cover up the front window that was smashed on Wednesday.

“The window that was hit last night was my show window, it brings a lot of people in, a lot of military display,” said Friedman.

The vehicle was caught on surveillance video driving away after the crash. According to officials, no one has been arrested in connection to this hit-and-run.

“We are a little shell-shocked. At some point, how many more can you take, you know?” said Friedman.

Police said everything from speed, to lane confusion, to not paying attention has been to blame for the wrecks. Loyal customers think the city should help Friedman out.

“I feel bad that we need to get together and get a guardrail around this corner,” said one customer.

Neighboring businesses have also been offering their support.

“If there is anything I can do to help you out, free of charge,” said one neighbor to Friedman.

One thing is for sure, M & G Sales, The Army-Navy Surplus Store, will continue to stay open. Its been in Friedman’s family, in the same location since 1946. Friedman has no intention of closing or moving.

“I couldn’t do it. This is our legacy right here. It's been three generations. I couldn’t do it,” said Friedman.

If anyone has any information about this case, they’re urged to call police or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

