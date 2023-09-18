Controversial Uber feature rolls out in Hampton Roads

The ride would be through the parent's Uber account, allowing parents to track the trip in real time and contact the driver.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new controversial feature from Uber called Uber for Teens is now available in cities across Hampton Roads.

It allows parents and guardians to send a teenager in an Uber without an adult.

