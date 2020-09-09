Jacob and Jamie Hyland have both regained their ability to eat, according to an update from a family member. The couple celebrated Jamie's birthday in the hospital.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Two parents who lost their one-year-old son while fleeing from the Cold Springs Fire more than one week ago are showing signs of improvement after suffering from severe burns.

Jamie Hyland, 26, and 31-year-old Jacob Hyland also lost their unborn child.

In an update posted on Thursday, Sept. 17 to a GoFundMe page for the couple, a family member said Jamie is "very alert and talking as much as she has strength."

Though the burning to Jamie's chest is "extensive," her wound care is going well and her pain tolerance is high, the update reads. The family member called Jamie a "rockstar."

Jamie has also regained her ability to eat, and is working with physical and respiratory therapists.

"She’s still working on coughing up gunk, but all her hard work is strengthening her throat and lung muscles so hoping she can get the gunk out soon. She is working with a voice therapist as well," the update reads.

She also got out of bed on Wednesday and sat up in a wheelchair for the first time to celebrate her birthday in her husband's room. Jake sang "Happy Birthday" to Jamie and one of the nurses made her a pureed strawberry shortcake.

Jake has three pins in his right hand to help stabilize fingers that were severely burned down to the bone, according to the update. He is expected to have another surgery on Friday.

The update says Jake's wound care has been going "really well." He is able to eat but is still working on having bigger meals, which helps the healing process for burn victims.



"Jake and Jamie give thanks to their God and know that He is their healer, their rock. He is the healer of broken hearted. He is getting them through hour by hour, day by day," the update reads.

The GoFundMe for the couple has raised more than $295,000 of a $400,000 goal as of Friday morning.

Those who want to mail cards to Jacob and Jamie can send them to:

P.O. Box 361

Maple Valley, WA 98038

Jamie's sister describes the couple's escape

Jamie's sister, Dawnmarie Baxter, spoke with KREM 2's Whitney Ward about her sister and brother-in-law's conditions, what led up to their rescue and the heartbreaking death of their son, Uriel.

Baxter said it started with an overnight Labor Day camping trip to some newly-inherited property in Okanogan County.

"He woke up to go to the bathroom at 1:30 in the morning, and smelled smoke, and that's when they had to go," she said. "So they woke up, threw everything in the car. He grabbed a five-gallon bucket of water and they drove the truck. They drove miles 5 to 7 miles before they had to crash it. I think it might have been on purpose to get through a fence, to get to the water.They crashed the truck and then fled on foot. This is desolate wilderness and they had to go a mile to get to that water, winding up and down through the land, in the dark. The pitch dark."

Jaime suffered burned to 37% of her body, Baxter said.

"She suffered the worst," Baxter said. "I'm wondering if she might have been leading them. either way, Jacob was being the strong, amazing husband that he was. He was carrying Uriel and the way they can tell from the burns, he's less burned because his whole body was a shield around this baby. "

Uriel died sometime between when the family evacuated and when they were all found on the banks of the Columbia River two days later. Jamie was also 14 weeks pregnant.

"My sister, all she's every wanted to be is a mom. She wants seven kids. and," she said with tears in her eyes. "In my worst nightmare, I can't imagine fighting for my child's life and losing that battle, even though they fought with everything they had."

Baxter said the couple was active in their church community and in giving back to others. Now, the community is stepping up in a huge way to give back to them on their long road to recovery.

"She looks better than I thought she would," she said. "They're both very recognizable. I didn't think with the degree of burns they have, they're just warriors. They're fighters. They're going to fight for each other."

How the couple was rescued

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office received a call about the missing family at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. They were last known to be in the area of Cameron Lake Road and Paxton Canyon Road near Okanogan.

According to Sheriff Tony Hawley, a deputy learned that the family's vehicle was found burned and wrecked but unoccupied. The family was trying to leave their property to get away from the Cold Springs Fire, Hawley said.

Search-and-rescue crews found the couple and child along the bank of the Columbia River on Wednesday morning, according to Hawley. All three were burn victims and taken by boat to Bridgeport State Park.

An ambulance took the victims to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster. The couple was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

Uriel was deceased when search-and-rescue crews found the family. His death marks Washington's first casualty from the recent wildfires.

Authorities investigate child's death

Detectives with the sheriff's office and Colville Tribal Police Department are investigating the child's death. Hawley told KREM's Taylor Viydo that the child's death is technically being investigated as a homicide for now since the fire could have been human-caused.

"If it's a human-caused fire, that goes into criminal charges for the death investigation as well. This child would not be dead without this fire beginning," Hawley said.

Inslee, Franz release statements about tragedy

In a statement, Gov. Jay Inslee said he and his wife, Trudi, were "heartbroken" to hear about the one-year-old child's death.

"There is nothing I can say that can ease the pain from a loss of this magnitude. This child's family and community will never be the same. And neither will countless others who are reeling from the utter devastation these wildfires are leaving in their wake," Inslee wrote.

"I send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of this child and am keeping their parents in my mind as they work toward recovery in intensive care," the statement continues.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz also released the following statement about the child's death:

“I came out to Malden to see first-hand the devastation of the wildfires that erupted across Washington state over Labor Day weekend. Many homes and buildings were lost throughout the state, but the relief I felt in this tragedy is that we hadn’t lost any lives. That tragically and horrifically changed today.

My heart breaks for the family of the child who perished in the Cold Springs fire. I am devastated. The DNR family is devastated. The pain that family is going through is unfathomable.

During every fire season, I wake up each day praying we will not lose a single life — civilian or firefighter. To be honest, it’s horrible that we must base so much on prayer.