Cox Communications outage causes internet, cable issues in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Cox Communications is working to restore its services to customers around Hampton Roads after a widespread outage took place Monday.

Several Cox customers took to Twitter Monday afternoon complaining that their Cox internet and cable services were down starting around 2 p.m.

According to DownDetector.com, there's a widespread outage across Hampton Roads in areas like Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake and Newport News. Parts of Northern Virginia are also experiencing some service disruptions. Most people are reporting issues with their internet service.

Cox Customer Care's Twitter account replied to some users in the Norfolk area stating that technicians were working to get services restored. They expect to get everything back up and running by 6:30 p.m.

Hi Brian. I apologize for the inconvenience that this outage may cause. Our technicians are working to get services restored. At this time, the estimated restoral time is around 6:30 pm. Thanks, Lisa — Cox Customer Care (@CoxHelp) April 5, 2021

Other people around Hampton Roads reached out to Cox for answers.

Cox was able to restore services to some households throughout the afternoon, but they're still working to fix more disruptions across the region.

Hi, We are aware of a widespread outage in your area. Services are beginning to be restored now If you are still having trouble please try restarting the modem and router. if the issue continues please DM your full street address -Greg https://t.co/ovAKPb0TYC — Cox Customer Care (@CoxHelp) April 5, 2021