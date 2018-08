JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — Crews battled a huge house fire in James City County early Tuesday morning.

The assistant fire chief tells 13News Now the fire is on East Landing Road in Kingsmill. The 911 call came in just before 3 a.m.

Crews were on scene within minutes and could see flames coming from the house.

No injuries have been reported so far.

