Crews extinguish fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard after it burns for five days

SAN DIEGO — Teams of military and civilian firefighters have finally subdued a stubborn blaze that raged aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego since last weekend.

Upon the news that the fire was out aboard the ship, Rear Admiral Philip E. Sobeck released this statement:

After four days of firefighting, all known fires have been extinguished aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6).

Our fire teams are investigating every space to verify the absence of fire. Until every space is checked and there are no active fires we will not be able to commence any official investigations.

We did not know the origin of the fire. We do not know the extent of the damage. It is too early to make any predictions or promises of what the future of the ship will be.

We cannot make any conclusions, until the investigation is complete.

What we do know is that brave Sailors from commands all across San Diego worked tirelessly alongside Federal Firefighters to get this fire extinguished and I want to thank them for their efforts. This was a Navy team effort. We had support from the air and sea. Three helicopter squadrons conducted more than 1,500 water bucket drops, fighting the fire and cooling the super structure and flight deck enabling fire crews to get onboard to fight the fire. Tugs also provided firefighting support from the waterline, cooling the ship’s hull.

We had 63 personnel, 40 U.S. Navy Sailors and 23 civilians, treated for minor injuries including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation. We have no personnel hospitalized.

The Navy continues to work together with regulators, county and state in protecting our environment and preparing to address the community’s concerns as we move forward to the next phase.

I’d like to thank our partners from state and county, the U.S. Coast Guard, and all agencies for continued support.

Though the fire has caused extensive destruction to the vessel, the damage apparently is not irreparable, according to the Navy.



Crews were evacuated from the ship late Wednesday night "out of an abundance of caution" because the ship began to shift to one side, Navy officials said. By 6 Thursday morning, the ship had settled and crews were back on the ship to continue fighting the fire.



As of Wednesday morning, flight personnel had conducted more than 1,500 helicopter water drops on the ship, a process that was "cooling the superstructure and flight deck, enabling fire crews to get onboard internally to fight the fire," Navy officials said.





The blaze broke out shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a part of the vessel where cardboard and tri-wall boxes are kept, and soon was sending thick columns of acrid smoke above the bay. Because the ship was undergoing maintenance work when the fire erupted, its built-in flame-suppression system was inoperative, according to base officials.

After about 90 minutes, authorities decided to remove all firefighters from the vessel for safety reasons and battle the blaze by remote means, including helicopters and boats surrounding it on the bay.



The conflagration sent below-deck temperatures as high as 1,000 degrees and eventually left the ship listing due to the amount of water it had taken on due to the firefighting efforts, Navy officials said.



About two hours after the fire began, a blast of unknown origin shook the vessel.



No San Diego city firefighters "were on board the ship when the explosion happened, but the blast threw several firefighters off their feet," the municipal department reported.



As military and civilian crews made progress in quelling the inferno, Navy officials were able to determine that the 22-year-old ship had escaped complete destruction.



"First, we have investigated the four main engineering spaces (of the ship) and found no major damage," Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck told reporters Tuesday during a briefing at the naval base south of downtown San Diego. "There is no threat to the fuel tanks, which (are) well below any active fires or heat sources. The ship is stable, and (its) structure is safe."



A total of 40 sailors and 23 civilian firefighters have suffered various minor injuries, mostly heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, while battling the blaze, according to Navy officials.

There were 160 sailors and officers aboard the ship when the fire broke out, Navy spokesman Brian O'Rourke said.



About four hours after the ship began burning, the Navy moved the USS Fitzgerald and USS Russell to berths farther away from the fire, according to Mike Raney, deputy public affairs officer with the Naval Surface Force.



What sparked the blaze remains unknown.



"Going forward, the Navy will do a thorough investigation of the incident, to assess the cause of the fire (and) damage to the ship," Sobeck said. "But right now ... my focus and our focus remain putting the fire out and keeping our ship base safe."



Among the precautions in the area of the blaze instituted by the U.S. Coast Guard were a one-nautical-mile safety zone on the waters surrounding the ship and up to 3,000 feet in the air above it.



U.S. Coast Guard personnel also were assessing "environmental sensitivities and has contracted an oil-spill response organization to preemptively deploy protective boom to guard against any potential environmental concerns," according to a statement from the federal maritime agency.



Users of neighboring marinas were being advised to "utilize protective safety measures" as well, according to the agency.



Officials in National City, just south of the site of the fire, asked residents to remain in their homes as much as possible to avoid health hazards from the smoke billowing off the burning vessel. Likewise, the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District Office noted that if residents can smell acrid smoke, they should limit physical activity and stay indoors if possible.



Thursday morning, San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez announced that some residents in the 92102, 92113 and 91950 ZIP codes who have been bothered by pollution from the fire could get one-night hotel vouchers, though availability was limited and prioritized to people with relevant health problems. Interested parties were asked to call the city's 211 community- services telephone line between 9 a.m. and noon.



The Bonhomme Richard is the third warship in U.S. naval history to bear the name, which means "Good Man Richard" in French and honors Benjamin Franklin's "Poor Richard's Almanac." The vessel has been homeported at Naval Base San Diego since the spring of 2018, when it returned from a six-year port switch to Sasebo, Japan, while becoming the command ship for Navy Expeditionary Strike Group Seven.