NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Four Norfolk Public Schools are the recipients of a large grant that allowed for the purchase of 78 new musical instruments.

Lake Taylor Middle School, Jacox Elementary, Ingleside Elementary and Ruffner Academy all received thousands of dollars worth of new instruments. The $76,000 grant is courtesy of the Goode family in Norfolk and the Mr. Holland Opus Foundation.

"I think it sends an investment that people care about music and music education," said Danielle Roby, the Senior Coordinator of Music Education at Norfolk Public Schools. "They want them to be successful in music because they know it is good for kids. And having a quality instrument is really the first step in a child being able to perform well, get a good tone and remain committed to the instrument over time."

Ms. Tracey Jefferson teaches music at Ruffner Academy and said the new investment will help her recruit more students to try band.

"Now I have a few more instruments, which means I'll have more students in the band program and I'll be able to recruit more," she said.

At least one of Ms.Jefferson's middle school band students said he wants to make a career out of music.

"Thinking about going to Vegas, premiering my own shows," said 8th Grade Student Malachi Milon. "Big dreams."

The four schools that applied for the grants received the following:

Ingleside Elementary: 23 string instruments and bows, valued at $17,562.

Lake Taylor Middle School: instruments for orchestra and band, valued at $15,738

Jacox Elementary: 16 string instruments and bows and two storage racks, values at $16,422.

Ruffner Academy: wind and percussion instruments worth $27,000.

Ingleside Elementary School will host a formal presentation event Monday morning at 9:30 with members of the Goode family, students, school leaders and more.

