NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- Happy National Ice Cream Day! Nothing says summer quite like ice cream.

Karen Scott, owner of the Chilly Mermaid, stopped by Daybreak to share some Gelato.

It’s one of a few Gelato ice cream trucks in Hampton Roads.

You can find the Chilly Mermaid at the Old Beach Farmers Market in Virginia Beach, where Scott still posts up every Saturday morning.

Scott spent more than 20 years of her life as a teacher. Scott and her husband took a year outfitting a former Sprinter van, and she traveled to Pennsylvania to train in the frozen arts with a friend who owned an Italian restaurant.

Her daughters help her out in the truck. Her daughter Lauren said she enjoys getting to spend time with her mother.

Sunday on 13News Now, Scott presented multiple flavors that are available on the truck. One vanilla Gelato, caramel sauce and bits of pizzelle mixed in – an idea Scott got after seeing deconstructed cobblers.

Scott said Gelato is unusually airy for the dessert, denser and far less whipped than ice cream but light fluffiness.

You can find the Chilly Mermaid out and about until September.

