Despite scarcity, officials warn to flush only toilet paper

Officials from the Hampton Roads Sanitation District warned against flushing personal hygiene wipes, paper towels or even facial tissues.

NORFOLK, Va. — Toilet paper has become a scarce commodity as the coronavirus spreads.

But sanitation officials in southeastern Virginia are still warning people to flush only toilet paper and nothing else.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that local officials are anticipating possible backups or overflows at treatment facilities from people flushing items other than toilet paper.

Officials from the Hampton Roads Sanitation District warned against flushing personal hygiene wipes, paper towels or even facial tissues.