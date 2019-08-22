RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy wants your old fridge! They will even pay you for it.

Dominion Energy is launching a refrigerator recycling program that offers a no-cost appliance removal service for Virginia customers. The program is a new energy-efficiency and demand response programs to help customers lower their energy usage and save money on their electric bills.

The program will pay customers $20 for their old refrigerator or freezer units that are in working order.

When the fridges or freezers are picked up, they will be taken to a recycling facility operated by Recleim, LLC. Recleim safely removes harmful materials from obsolete appliances and captures 95 percent of the materials for reuse into a variety of products, such as laptops, cell phones, concrete mix, and soda cans.

"Many of us have an old refrigerator or freezer in the basement or garage, but don't realize just how much energy these older appliances require to run. We want to make it easy for our customers to help the environment, and their wallets, by picking up their old appliances for a $20 incentive," said Nathan Frost, Director of New Technology and Energy Conservation, Dominion Energy. "Dominion Energy is excited to be able to offer our customers more opportunities to reduce their energy usage."

The refrigerator and freezer recycling program is available to Dominion Energy customers in Virginia. Certain size and age requirements exist for the program. Customers can call 877-785-6681 or click here.

Dominion said other residential and non-residential energy efficiency programs will be available later this year and will include energy assessments and rebates on specific energy-efficient appliances, among others.