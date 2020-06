Police say two people were shot and taken to the hospital during a double shooting Sunday night.

Police said the two shootings happened in the 3700 block of Whitney Court and the 3800 block of Keelboat Circle at about 9:08 p.m.

Police said both of the men had gunshot wounds and were rendered aid at the scenes.

They were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.