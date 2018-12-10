NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- — Residents are picking up the pieces across Hampton Roads.

Cleanup is underway after Tropical Storm Michael left its mark. In Newport News, trees and power lines are down everywhere. One tree blocked Denbigh Boulevard.

Mary-Ann Laverty is trying to get back on her feet after a tree went straight through her home.

“It's overwhelming,” Laverty said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Laverty said she was asleep. Her daughter came home and found her trapped inside.

“I don't know what to do,” Laverty said. “I didn't really hear it until she came to get me.”

Laverty said she's tried for two years to get the city to cut the tree down. She said she's been getting the runaround.

“Part of it has fallen before and been removed, and a tree specialist said it would eventually fall,” Laverty said. “Dominion Power told me it was in no danger of falling, so it was only a matter of time.”

Just around the corner, a tree fell on top of the fence in Eva Anfuso-Spiegel's yard. If it would have fallen in the opposite direction, it would have hit her home.

“So grateful,” Anfuso-Spiegel said. “I was thanking Jesus because it would have been awful if it fell on our house.”

Dominion Energy will continue to work throughout the weekend to restore service to customers who lost power. As of 3 p.m. Friday, more than 250,000 of the approximately 600,000 customers impacted have had service restored.

