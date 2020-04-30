Dozens of packages sitting outside FedEx facility prompts questions about shipping delays

Video on Facebook showed packages piled up at the FedEx Ground location in Hampton. People have been waiting for deliveries for weeks. We looked into it.

HAMPTON, Va. — A video posted on social media shows numerous packages sitting outside a FedEx distribution center in Hampton, which triggered a massive response from the community.

It all started with a video posted to Facebook displaying several parcels spilling out of the facility. Many people reported problems with shipping delays from FedEx in recent days.

The post garnered nearly 2,000 shares after it was posted Wednesday with several Facebook users in the comments echoing the same issues with delayed mail.

13News Now reached out to FedEx about the apparent backups:

FedEx Ground is experiencing a surge of package volume due to e-commerce growth during the current pandemic, while navigating associated business closures and other constraints that have impacted operations in the Hampton, Virginia, area. We offer our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused by recent service delays and appreciate our customers’ patience as we work with our service providers to implement contingency plans designed to restore service levels. We encourage customers who have concerns about their shipments to visit fedex.com for information or call FedEx Customer Service at 1.800.GoFedEx.