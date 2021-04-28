Elizabeth city leaders react to Andrew Brown Jr. case, explain state of emergency curfew

After several people were arrested for defying curfew in Elizabeth City, peaceful protesters are questioning why one was put in place. The city's mayor revealed why.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker sat down with 13News Now Wednesday morning about the latest unrest in her city following the deputy-involved shooting that killed Andrew Brown Jr.

Parker says she never expected something of this level to happen and put her city under a microscope.

"It has been a trying time," said Parker with her hands tightly folded over her desk. "We are working very hard to do what we can to keep the citizens safe, to keep the protesters safe..."

Parker and Elizabeth City Manager Montre Freeman said they've been in close contact with the family of Andrew Brown Jr. and several groups to help create more transparency.

"I know people on Andrew's paternal side," said Parker. "I've taught alongside his aunts. I've spoken to his 92-year-old grandmother...who is so upset right now with not being to see the video of what happened to Mr. Andrew."

Parker and Freeman say as city leaders and people of color, they, too, want more transparency in this case, but also respect the process that needs to be done. Freeman says he is raising his son when this is happening and keeps trying to remind himself he has responsibilities to be objective and fair to everyone in this case.

"I want to be there for our protesters, who have been peaceful, and I want to be there for my citizens," explained Freeman. "But remember, I also want to be there for our Elizabeth City police officers who have been working hard this week."

Shortly following a weekend of protests -- Elizabeth City added an 8 p.m. curfew to its state of emergency declaration. During the protests, several people were arrested for staying well past the time, but many peaceful demonstrators are wondering why there was a curfew in the first place.

For City Manager Montre' Freeman, he said the city reported one person who threw eggs and vandalized a police car, another person drove by and brandished a gun at protesters, and one other person threw a rock at a police officer. Though Freeman says these weren't violent actions, he says it was enough to have a discussion with several other organizations.

"The Elizabeth City Police Chief, who I have a good relationship with, called me and asked me about a curfew. Then I spoke to the Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers, and he agreed to have a curfew," Freeman explained.

Freeman says he asked for patience from the police and gave people a decent amount of time to go home following the six o'clock cutoff. He says the curfew is meant to help both the citizens and the protesters.

Both city leaders expressed frustration over the situation and say right now they need to get through this case before they can move forward with change.

"When this is put behind us, hopefully very soon...we will be able to start the healing process," Parker said.