ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) — While most school systems will be back to normal operations on Monday, schools in Elizabeth City will remain closed due to ongoing issues associated with Florence.

According to a spokesperson, flooding remains a problem throughout the district, leading school administrators to decide to keep schools closed another day.

"The decision to close on Monday was not an easy one and many staff members have spent countless hours assessing the flooding throughout the city and county, said the spokesperson. "While we do not want to close school on Monday, we feel it is the right decision keeping safety a priority."

The school system does expect some employees to report:

Staff Information for Monday:

Monday, September 17th, will be considered an optional workday for teachers and other 10 month employees. Please note the following:

*) The two hour delay is for all staff who report on Monday.

*) All eleven and twelve month employees, both school level and central services, are asked to report to work or if not able to report to work safely, take appropriate leave.

*) No other employees should report to work on Monday.

The spokesperson said they'll reassess conditions on Monday before making a decision about resuming classes on Tuesday. They said the opublic should "monitor media outlets, Channel 8, the ECPPS website, Facebook and Twitter for updates."

