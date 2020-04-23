Families search for two runaway teens from Hampton

Keimyah Freeman, 17, and Briana McClellan, 16, were last seen on April 5.

HAMPTON, Va. — The families of Keimyah Freeman, 17, and Briana McClellan, 16, have reached out for police and the community's help in finding the two girls.

Hampton police said the girls were reported as runaways, and as of April 23, they have not come back home.

Police did not have any additional information about the girls, but community flyers shared by their families said Keimyah Freeman and Briana McClellan were last seen on April 5 in the Newport News area.

McClellan is a black female about 5 foot 1 inches tall, and she weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Freeman is a black female about 5 foot 5 inches tall, 125 pounds and she also has black hair and brown eyes.

Freeman's mother said when she was last seen, the teen was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and light purple Crocs.