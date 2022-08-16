Free rides for impaired drivers: Drive Safe Hampton Roads partnering with Lyft on Labor Day

From 4 p.m. to 4 a.m., impaired people will be able to enter a code to ride for free in a distance that is up to $15.

NORFOLK, Va. — Those impaired by alcohol in Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and Norfolk on Labor Day will have the option to take a free Lyft ride.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads said it will sponsor '757 Sober Ride,' so that people in those three cities can get a free Lyft ride up to $15 if they enter a code from 4 p.m. on September 5 through 4 a.m. on September 6.

Between those hours, riders who are 21 and older and have celebrated with alcohol will be able to go to the app and enter the code in the app's payment tab to have a sober driver get them home, the group said.

People interested in taking advantage of the offer will need to check the group's website at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 5, to find out what the actual code is.

The code will only be valid during the specified hours, and will be available to new and existing Lyft customers.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads is a non-profit regional coalition whose goal is to increase the community's involvement and awareness of traffic safety issues.