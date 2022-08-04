x
Virginia

Virginia's tax-free holiday returns, just in time for back to school

From school supplies to clothes, the Commonwealth is providing savings for residents.

VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2021 about Virginia's tax-free weekend.

It is that time of year again - sales tax holiday time! As people prepare for inclement weather and return to school, sales taxes are being waived across Virginia and Maryland for some items on select dates.

Virginia

Virginia will kick off the month of August with a 3-day sales tax holiday weekend. Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 5 through 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 7, the state will allow consumers to buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear and hurricane/emergency preparedness items without paying sales tax.

“During a time of high inflation and gas prices, Virginians will receive some needed tax relief this weekend as they support local businesses across the Commonwealth,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “Our administration will continue to stand up for parents trying to buy school supplies for their children, Virginians preparing for upcoming weather-related events, and families struggling with the cost of living challenges. Building on the record tax relief for Virginians in this year’s budget, lowering the cost of living remains a top priority for my administration as we work together to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

What items are eligible in Virginia?

Maryland

In Maryland, the tax-free week returns Aug. 14-20. During the week, any qualifying clothes or footwear prices at $100 or less will be exempt from the state's 6% sales tax. There is no limit to how many items should be purchased to receive this deal.

The first $40 of any backpack purchase is also tax free.

“August’s temperatures are sizzling, and so are the savings during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week,” Comptroller Peter Franchot said. “Whether you’re looking to freshen up your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead or need to get your kids the latest styles for the new school year, this end-of-summer tradition is a great time to shop, save and support Maryland businesses.”

