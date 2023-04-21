Gloucester Co. Sheriff: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot, after shot by deputies

Sheriff Darrell Warren Jr. said investigators finished an investigation this week into a deadly shootout involving deputies and Willie Giles, 52.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after Gloucester County deputies shot him, according to the sheriff during a Friday press conference.

Gloucester County Sheriff Darrell Warren Jr. said investigators finished an investigation this week into a deadly shootout involving deputies and 52-year-old Willie Giles on March 26.

Warren showed a room of reporters body camera footage from two deputies and 911 calls leading to the encounter. He did not allow reporters to capture video or record audio, and only permitted notes.

Warren said Giles was upset over a recent breakup with his girlfriend, which led him to her home on Ark Road.

Audio recordings capture the moments a woman called 911 that afternoon on behalf of a friend who shared that her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Giles, was outside her home and threatened to break in, shoot her dog and then, shoot himself.

Moments later a dispatcher called and spoke to the distraught homeowner, who was away at the time, but could see and communicate with Giles on her phone using home surveillance technology.

In another audio recording of a 911 call, the woman told police Giles had a gun.

Body camera footage shows two uniformed deputies arrive at the home and encounter Giles on steps in the backyard.

In the video, deputies are shown and heard shouting commands, and we're told Giles almost immediately opens fire on the deputies, who return shots of their own — hitting the man. About 10 shots were exchanged among the three people over a matter of seconds.

"Giles came to this residence with evil intentions and was interrupted by two courageous deputies who miraculously were able to survive his attempts to shoot his way out of this situation," said Warren.

However, Warren said a preliminary medical examiner's report shows Giles died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, as he fell to the ground.

An autopsy showed the fatal bullet matched Giles' 9mm handgun, according to the sheriff. Warren said the medical report shows Giles' wounds from the deputies would not have been life-threatening.

Giles later died at the hospital. The deputies were not hurt.

Warren said his department did not take part in the investigation, and he opted to hand it over to Virginia State Police. This is the first deputy involved shooting in Gloucester County since 2011.