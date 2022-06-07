Deputies report Gloucester man admitted to killing his wife, according to court documents

Once in custody, Tony Norton allegedly told deputies he killed his wife because she suffered from painful medical issues.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Court documents have revealed new information after Gloucester County Sheriff’s deputies said a man admitted to killing his wife.

Investigators said Tony Norton shot and killed his wife inside their home on Burke View Drive.

According to court documents, Norton’s stepson called 911, around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, saying Norton called him to say he had killed his 69-year-old wife Marsha, and wanted to shoot himself.

“Last night the kids woke me up saying there was a shooting down here, so I was kind of worried about that because we just moved here about a month ago,” said neighbor Mike Spies.

When Gloucester County Sherriff’s deputies got to the home, they reportedly tased Norton because he wouldn't follow their commands. Investigators found Marsha Norton dead inside the home.

Once in custody, court documents said Norton told deputies he killed his wife because she suffered from painful medical issues. He said she asked him to kill her, so he shot her with a pistol in their bedroom.

“At least it wasn’t a random shooting, drugs, something like that. But it’s a shame,” Spies said.

Some neighbors on Burke View Drive said they saw Norton walking his dogs sometimes and said he seemed friendly. One neighbor said Norton once mentioned his wife had an illness.

Norton faces second-degree murder and gun charges. 13News Now asked Norton if he wanted to talk from jail, but he declined our request.

Norton is scheduled back in court on September 20.