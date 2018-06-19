RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Governor Northam signed the "Ashanti Alert" or the Virginia Critically Missing Adult Alert Program during a ceremonial bill signing on Friday morning.

The alert is a notice for critically missing adults too old for an AMBER Alert, and too young for a Silver Alert.

An "Ashanti Alert" would send out a local, regional, or statewide notification of a critically missing adult. The bill defines this as an "adult whose whereabouts are unknown, who is believed to have been abducted, and whose disappearance poses a credible threat" to his or her health and safety.

It's inspired by Ashanti Billie, a 19-year-old who was abducted at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story and found murdered in Charlotte, North Carolina last year.

The new law will go into effect on July 1.

Republican Congressman Scott Taylor, from Virginia Beach, has even drafted a federal "Ashanti Alert" proposal in Congress.

